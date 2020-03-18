Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) was limited to nine games last season because of a broken forearm. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Hours after his official release from the Atlanta Falcons, veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Trufant agreed to a two-year deal worth $21 million, including $14 million guaranteed. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Trufant became a free agent after the Falcons released him with three years and $35.25 million remaining on his contract. The move saved Atlanta about $5 million in salary-cap space.

Trufant, who turns 30 in September, was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington. He was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team in 2013 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Injuries derailed Trufant's time with the Falcons, including a broken forearm that limited the star defensive back to nine games last season. Before the season-ending injury, he notched a career-best four interceptions.

In seven seasons with the Falcons, Trufant started 97 games and tallied 329 total tackles, 13 interceptions, 79 passes defensed, five sacks, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

With Trufant joining the Lions, the franchise will face the question of whether to have him replace star cornerback Darius Slay, who has been a candidate to be traded since last season. Detroit also could opt to keep Slay and pair him with Trufant in 2020.

Once the agreement was reported, Slay congratulated Trufant on social media, while also saying, "Hope that speeds up my trade process!!"

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE— Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Slay recorded 46 total tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 14 regular-season games in 2019.