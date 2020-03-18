March 18 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers released veteran safety Eric Reid after two seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

Reid, 28, signed a three-year, $22 million extension with the Panthers last off-season after originally joining the team on a one-year deal during the 2018 campaign. According to Spotrac, he was scheduled to count $8 million against the salary cap this year, and releasing him will save the Panthers about $3 million in cap space, including $5.5 million with a post-June 1 designation.

"It's been a pleasure Carolina! I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered," Reid wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!"

Reid was the first player to join former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, when both players were with the San Francisco 49ers.

Before signing the one-year contract with the Panthers in 2018, Reid went unsigned after joining Kaepernick in filing a grievance against the NFL that accused team owners of colluding to keep them out of the league. They both reached settlements with the NFL in February 2019.

Reid, a Pro Bowl selection in 2013, recorded career highs in tackles (130) and sacks (four) across 16 regular-season games last season. In 99 career games between the 49ers and Panthers, he has notched 519 total tackles, six sacks, 11 interceptions and 45 passes defensed.

In an additional roster move, Carolina announced it waived offensive lineman Garrett McGhin. He saw action in two games for the Panthers last season before ending the year on injured reserve.