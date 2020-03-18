New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh.The Patriots defeated the Steelers 27-17. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo
Brady speaks to the media during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day at Reliant Stadium in Houston on January 27, 2004. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Brady displays the Lombardi Trophy for the fans after Super Bowl XXXIX
in Jacksonville, Fla., on February 6, 2005. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Brady stands in the tunnel before a game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on November 7, 2010. Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo
Brady (L) shakes hands with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning at the end of the game in Foxborough, Mass., on October 7, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 31-21. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady points to the stands after completing a 24-yard touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., on November 18, 2012. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady stands on the field while warming up before the game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., on December 10, 2012. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady walks on the field after he and his team defeated the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime in Foxborough, Mass., on November 24, 2013. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady takes the field with teammates for their first home game of the season against the Oakland Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on September 21, 2014. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady (R) congratulates New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after scoring on a five-yard reception in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., on January 10, 2015. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 35-31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady holds up the the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on January 18, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo
Brady (L) congratulates New England Patriots Julian Edelman after catching a pass for a three-yard TD against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., on February 1, 2015. The Patriots defeated
the Seahawks 28-24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brady scores on a one-yard quarterback keeper against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on October 11, 2015. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Brady drops back for a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass.,on December 6, 2015. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo
Brady sails after being hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib during the AFC Championship game in Denver on January 24, 2016. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Brady (L) bumps fists with head coach Bill Belichick when a time out is called in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on November 27, 2016. The Patriots won 22-17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (L) celebrates with Brady after he scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass., on January 22, 2017. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo
Brady gets a hug from his daughter Vivian Lake Brady after the Patriots defeated
the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brady give instructions to young players at his American football clinic in Tokyo on June 21, 2017. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Brady gives high fives to members of the U.S. Armed Forces before the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Foxborough, Mass., on October 22, 2017. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo
Brady drops back for a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., on October 29, 2017. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady celebrates a six-yard touchdown by running back James White (not pictured) in the AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., on January 13, 2018. The Patriots defeated the Titans 35-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady (L) and wide receiver Danny Amendola stand on the victory podium after the duo connected on the game winning touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 24-20 in the AFC Championship game in Foxborough, Mass., on January 21, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo
Brady sits on the field after missing the last pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minn., on February 4, 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles won
41-33 for their first Super Bowl in 52 years. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brady gets set to throw a pass against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on November 25, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brady looks up the field in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., on January 13, 2019. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 41-28. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on November 17, 2019. The Patriots won 17-10. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Brady heads off the field after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., on December 29, 2019. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo