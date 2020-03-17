Tom Brady (12) ranks second in NFL history in passing touchdowns and yards, trailing only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Tom Brady says he will join a new team for the 2020 NFL season, ending his decorated tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brady announced his departure from New England Tuesday on social media. The six-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the AFC East franchise. Brady made his debut for the Patriots in 2000.

Brady, 42, thanked fans, teammates, coaches, the Patriots' front office and others before announcing he was leaving the team.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments," Brady wrote.

"I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Brady completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 starts last season. The future Hall of Famer also led the team to a 12-4 record. Brady was 219-64-0 during his regular-season tenure with the Patriots. He posted a 30-11 record in the post-season.

Brady did not mention which team he will play for in 2020. He has been heavily linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. Sources told NFL Network that the Chargers and Buccaneers have both made "strong" contract offers to Brady. The Buccaneers' offer was believed to be for at least $30 million, according to the report.

"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told ESPN. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

The Patriots selected former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.