March 17 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans have signed veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb after trading All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that the Texans and Cobb agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract Monday. The signing came hours after the Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second- and fourth-round pick.

The Texans now have Cobb, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills as their top wide receivers.

Cobb, 29, had 828 yards and three touchdowns on 55 catches last season in Dallas after signing a one-year, $5 million contract last off-season. The nine-year veteran entered the league as a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Cobb had his best season in 2014, when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. He hasn't eclipsed 1,000 yards or eight touchdowns in any other season.

Hopkins led the Texans in receiving every year from 2014 through 2019. He ranked season in Texans history with 8,602 yards, trailing only Andre Johnson. Hopkins trailed Johnson by 10 touchdowns on the Texans' all-time list, despite playing in 59 fewer games than Johnson.