March 17 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, the longest-tenured player in Dallas Cowboys history, agreed to a short-term contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Witten agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with the Raiders. The deal can't be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Witten will be joined in Las Vegas by former Cowboys teammates Jeff Heath and Maliek Collins. According to ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area, Heath and Collins each agreed to two-year pacts with the Raiders.

The Cowboys selected Witten in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He holds franchise records for years of service (16), games played (255), consecutive games started (179), receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977).

Witten, who turns 38 in May, is also tied with Bob Lilly for the most Pro Bowl selections (11) in team history and is second to former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant in touchdown catches (72).

The longtime Cowboys tight end spent the 2018 season as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football before opting to end his brief retirement and return to the playing field last season. He started every game for Dallas in 2019, catching 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Witten is a four-time All-Pro choice and was named the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his charitable works.