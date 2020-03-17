Marcus Mariota had a 29-32 record in five seasons as starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Sources informed NFL Network, ESPN and the Las Vegas Review-Journal of the agreement Monday. The financial terms and length of Mariota's contract were not disclosed. Mariota, 26, leaves the Titans after losing his job to Ryan Tannehill in 2019. The Titans traded for Tannehill last off-season and agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract with the veteran quarterback Monday.

Mariota, 26, completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games last season before being benched. He completed 62.9 percent of his throws for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions in his five seasons with the Titans. Mariota entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Mariota will likely enter the 2020 season as the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback but he could push incumbent starter Derek Carr for more playing time.

Carr, 28, made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons, but the Raiders have posted losing records in the last three seasons.

Carr completed a career-high 70.4 percent of his throws for 4,054 yards, 21 scores and eight interceptions in 16 starts in 2019. The six-year veteran signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders before the 2017 season. Carr entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.