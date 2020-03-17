Free safety Jimmie Ward (20) joined the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 30 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a three-year contract with safety Jimmie Ward.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is worth $28.5 million. Ward, 28, has played for the 49ers since being selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound safety had a career-high 65 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a sack in 13 starts last season. Ward had appeared in 64 games and has 44 starts in his six seasons in San Francisco.

Ward's contract agreement was one of several financial moves the 49ers made for defenders Monday. San Francisco also agreed to a five-year deal with defensive lineman Arik Armstead. That pact has a maximum value of $85 million.

The 49ers also traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ward has 251 tackles, 29 passes defensed, three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown during his NFL tenure.