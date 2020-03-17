Linebacker Blake Martinez (50) led the NFL with 144 total tackles in 2017. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have agreed to a three-year contract with free agent linebacker Blake Martinez.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the $30 million pact Tuesday. Martinez, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Martinez had at least 144 total tackles in each of his last three seasons. He had a career-high 155 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks, three quarterback hits, two passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 starts last season for the Packers.

He played the second half of the 2019 season with a broken hand. Martinez has 512 total tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 61 career appearances. His 144 tackles in 2017 led the NFL.

Martinez has 57 career starts. He has appeared in 51 consecutive regular-season games.