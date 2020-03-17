Jordan Phillips (97) had a career-high 9.5 sacks last season for the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Free agent defensive tackle Jordan Phillips agreed to join the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday after spending the 2019 season with the Buffalo Bills.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Phillips and the Cardinals agreed to a three-year contract. A source told ESPN the pact is worth $30 million.

Phillips, 27, had 31 total tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games last season for the Bills. The 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive lineman joined the Bills in October 2018 off waivers from the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips entered the league as a second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has 113 tackles, 33 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 14 passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 76 games during his NFL tenure. Phillips has 35 career starts.

The Cardinals have been very active this off-season. Arizona acquired former Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as part of a trade on Monday. The Cardinals sent running back David Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Texans in exchange for Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.

The Cardinals also placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake on Monday. Arizona re-signed veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in January.

The Cardinals also have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.