Former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last off-season and emerged as the team's starting tailback over rookie Miles Sanders. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard will sign a short-term contract with the Miami Dolphins.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Howard agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $10 million. The pact can't be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Howard will join a Dolphins team that ranked last in the league in rushing yards last season, totaling only 1,156 yards on the ground. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team with 243 rushing yards.

The Bears selected Howard in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Indiana. He racked up 1,313 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 252 carries in his rookie season, earning his first and only trip to the Pro Bowl.

After recording 3,370 rushing yards across his first three NFL seasons in Chicago, the Bears traded Howard to the Eagles last March. He emerged as the team's No. 1 tailback over rookie Miles Sanders before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 9 that limited him for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.

Howard, who turned 25 in November, tallied 525 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 10 games (four starts) last season. In 57 career games between the Bears and Eagles, he has notched 3,895 yards and 30 touchdowns on 897 carries.

The Dolphins also agreed to terms with former Eagles linebacker Kamu Gruiger-Hill on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.