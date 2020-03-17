Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) had a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 starts last season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are keeping Amari Cooper for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a five-year contract with their star wide receiver.

Sources told NFL Network, the Dallas Morning News and ESPN that the two parties agreed to the $100 million pact Monday. The contract includes $60 million in guarantees. Cooper, 25, was set to hit free agency on Wednesday.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection had a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 catches in 16 starts last season for the Cowboys. Dallas traded a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Oakland Raiders to acquire Cooper in 2018. Cooper had 725 yards and six touchdowns on 53 catches in his first nine games for the Cowboys in 2018.

Cooper's signing followed the news that the Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, meaning no other team can sign Prescott. Dallas can still sign Prescott to a long-term contract. Prescott will play for $31.6 million in 2020 if the two parties cannot agree to a longer deal.

Cooper will return as Dallas' top wide receiver in 2020. The Cowboys lost Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans Monday in free agency. Michael Gallup was the Cowboys' second-best wide receiver in 2019. Gallup will return in 2020 after catching 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six scores in 14 games in 2019.