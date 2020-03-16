New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) had five interceptions in 16 stars in 2019. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have signed safety Devin McCourty to a two-year contract extension.

New England announced the extension Sunday. McCourty also announced his option was picked up on his social media platforms. The Patriots on Thursday picked up the option for Jason McCourty -- Devin's twin brother.

Sources told NFL Network Devin's deal is worth $23 million and includes $17 million guaranteed.

McCourty, 32, entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had 58 total tackles, seven passes defensed, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 16 starts last season for the Patriots.

McCourty hasn't missed a start since the 2015 season.

The Patriots ranked first in total defense and scoring in 2019, McCourty was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.