March 16 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the betting favorites to sign quarterback Tom Brady this off-season.

Brady -- who has spent his entire 20 year NFL career with the Patriots -- is set to hit free agency Wednesday. The 14-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion has never been a free agent.

FanDuel Sportsbook and SportsBettingDime.com have the Patriots as the best bet to sign the future Hall of Famer. The Buccaneers have emerged as the favorite to sign Brady at BetOnline.Ag. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as a -165 bet to sign Brady, with the Buccaneers at +125. SportsBettingDime.com has the Patriots as a +120 favorite, with the San Francisco 49ers listed as the second most likely team to sign Brady (+900).

BetOnline.Ag has the Buccaneers as the favorites to sign Brady at -150. BetOnline.Ag has the Patriots as the second most likely team (+110).

The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers are also among the teams listed for odds to sign the quarterback. The Tennessee Titans were previously linked to Brady before they signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million contract extension.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are both under contract with heir teams through 2022. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Dolphins are expected to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott for 2020.

Cam Newton is entering the final year of his contract with the Panthers.

Sources told NFL Network Monday that the Chargers and Buccaneers will inquire about Brady when he hits free agency. Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is also set to hit free agency Wednesday. He has also been linked to the Colts and Buccaneers.

Rivers and Brady are two of several veteran quarterbacks available in free agency or via trade this off-season. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota are also expected to be available.