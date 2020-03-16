Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed Monday night to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for multiple draft picks.

League sources told ESPN and FOX Sports that Buffalo will send four picks to the Vikings in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round choice. According to ESPN, Minnesota will receive a first, fifth and sixth in this year's NFL Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Diggs, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft out of Maryland, tallied 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season after recording a career-best 102 catches in 2018.

Diggs, 26, is in the second year of a five-year, $72 million contract that he signed with the Vikings in July 2018, according to Spotrac.

The wideout, who previously stirred speculation about his unrest with the Vikings organization, alluded to a possible trade earlier Monday on Twitter, saying, "It's time for a new beginning."

In 70 career games with the Vikings, Diggs has 365 receptions for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns.