Tyeler Davison (R) played the first four seasons of his career for the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Atlanta announced the pact Sunday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is worth $12 million and includes $4.5 million guaranteed.

Davison, 27, joined the Falcons as a free agent last off-season. The 6-foot-2, 309-pound defensive lineman entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Davison had a career-high 55 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in 16 games last season. He has 150 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 13 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 77 career appearances.

The Falcons ranked 15th against the run last season, allowing 110.9 rushing yards per game.