Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) had 133 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs plan to pick up the 2020 contract option for running back Damien Williams.

A source informed NFL Network of the move Monday. Williams will make $2.3 million in 2020. The Chiefs running back went off for 133 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Williams signed with the Chiefs before the 2018 season. The undrafted free agent spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Williams had a career-high 711 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 11 games during the regular season in 2019. He also had the longest run in the NFL last season with a 91-yard sprint for a score against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 3 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs will enter the 2020 NFL Draft with Williams and Darwin Thompson as their top running backs. Veteran running back LeSean McCoy -- who was inactive for the Super Bowl -- is not expected to return to the team next season.