Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) had four games with at least two sacks in 2019. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on star linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the move Monday morning. Barrett, 27, led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 16 starts last season. He also had a career-high 58 total tackles, 37 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles, two passes defensed and an interception.

Barrett joined the Buccaneers last off-season, after spending the first five years of his career with the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defender entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. Barrett totaled just three sacks in 13 games in 2018 while playing for the Broncos. He had 14 sacks in 61 career appearances before his 2019 campaign.

Barrett made $5 million in 2019. He will make about $20 million while playing under the franchise tag next season.