March 16 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring former first-round pick Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Atlanta will send a 2020 second-round pick and a fifth-round selection to the Ravens in exchange for Hurst and a fourth-round choice in this year's NFL Draft. According to ESPN, the Ravens are getting the No. 55 overall pick that the Falcons previously acquired from the New England Patriots in the Mohamed Sanu trade.

The deal can't be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Hurst will replace former Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, who agreed to a massive contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier Monday. Hooper intends to sign a four-year, $42 million pact with the Browns once the new league year starts, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

The Ravens selected Hurst in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He served as the team's second tight end behind Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, recording 30 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Hurst acknowledged the pending trade in a post on social media Monday.

"Finally have a second to take a breath and soak this in," Hurst wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to the @ravens for bringing me in and giving me a chance in the league. Baltimore was always great to me and I've got love for the city, always."

In 28 games (four starts) with the Ravens, Hurst has tallied 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

In 28 games (four starts) with the Ravens, Hurst has tallied 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

Earlier Monday, the Falcons released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker. According to NFL Media, the team also plans to release cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman, and will allow wide receiver Justin Hardy to enter free agency.