March 15 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Baltimore will send a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Campbell. The trade will become official when the new league year begins Wednesday.

Once the trade is finalized, the Ravens will sign Campbell to a two-year, $27 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $15 million in the final year of the four-year, $60 million deal that he signed with the Jaguars in March 2017, according to Spotrac.

Campbell, a three-time All-Pro choice, recorded 31.5 sacks in 48 games and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl three times in his three seasons with the Jaguars. The 33-year-old defensive end has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times in his NFL career and was the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his charitable works.

Like anything in life, they say great things only last for so long. My time in Jacksonville has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Campbell in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Cardinals before leaving the franchise in free agency.

Campbell has recorded 696 total tackles, 88 sacks, three interceptions, 48 passes defensed and two safeties in 186 career games between the Cardinals and Jaguars.