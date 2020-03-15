Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) had two interceptions, eight passes defensed, one sack and a forced fumble last season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby reached an agreement on a multiyear contract with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Roby agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Texans. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Last off-season, Roby signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Texans. He appeared in 10 games for Houston last season, missing five contests in the middle of the 2019 campaign due to a hamstring injury and the regular-season finale because of Texans head coach Bill O'Brien's decision to rest starters in preparation for the postseason.

Roby returned from the injury in Week 13 and played at a high level for the remainder of the season, earning praise from O'Brien. From Week 13 to the Texans' Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he recorded 14 total tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed, one sack and a defensive touchdown.

In 10 games last season, Roby notched 38 total tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed, two picks and one forced fumble.

The Denver Broncos selected Roby in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent the first five years of his career in Denver before leaving the team in free agency.

Roby, who turns 28 in May, has tallied 274 total tackles, nine interceptions, four sacks, 68 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns in 89 career games between the Broncos and Texans.