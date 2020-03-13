Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) broke Eddie George's school record for the most rushing yards in a single season during his junior year in 2019. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hosted former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins for a pre-draft visit Friday in Davie, Fla.

Sources told NFL Network, the Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun Sentinel of Dobbins' visit to the Dolphins' team practice facility. Dobbins is one of the top running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Multiple NFL teams have suspended air travel for coaches and scouts in response to the coronavirus update. Some teams have temporarily closed their facilities. The Dolphins on Thursday were one of the teams that pulled scouts and coaches off of road trips in response to the outbreak.

The Dolphins did not need to fly in Dobbins for the visit, as he was already training in Broward County, Fla. A source told the Herald that the Dolphins moved up Dobbins' 30 visit from mid-April to Friday in case the NFL eliminates 30 visits as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

NFL teams are allowed 30 opportunities to introduce top prospects to coaches, front-office executives and scouts at team facilities before the NFL Draft. Prospects also can undergo medical examinations during the visits.

The Washington Redskins on Wednesday canceled their scheduled 30 visits. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NBC Sports that hosting the pre-draft visits is a "club decision" and the NFL has not canceled the visits.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team to close down their facilities. The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also closed their team facilities.

McCarthy announced Thursday that the NFL canceled one of its annual league meetings. The meeting was scheduled for March 29 through April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Several college football programs have canceled their pro day workouts due to the outbreak, including Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and South Carolina.

Many prospects use the NFL Scouting Combine to show off their skills for scouts before the draft, but not all prospects are invited to the annual workout in Indianapolis. Those who aren't invited use individual pro days on their respective college campuses to showcase their talents.

The Dolphins are expected to be one of the most active teams during the April 23 to 25 NFL Draft. Miami has a league-high 14 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, including three first-round picks.

The Dolphins also have two second-round picks. They can use the picks to select top prospects or use them as a form of currency to trade with other NFL teams for higher selections or additional picks in this year's draft or future drafts.

Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season with the Buckeyes. He did not run participate in speed drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, but did 23 repetitions on the bench press, tying for the fifth-most for a running back prospect.