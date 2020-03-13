March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers put the franchise tag on standout tight end Hunter Henry, the team announced Friday.

Under the tag, Henry is expected to make more than $11 million in 2020, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL based on last year's salary-cap figures.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine that Henry being tagged was a possibility.

The Chargers selected Henry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. In place of retired tight end Antonio Gates, Henry quickly established himself as one of the top players at the position in the league, despite suffering multiple injuries in his career.

Henry, 25, was placed on injured reserve late in the 2017 campaign because of a lacerated kidney. He also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL that he sustained in the off-season.

Henry, who missed four games last season due to a left knee injury, set single-season career highs with 55 catches and 652 receiving yards in 2019. He has recorded 136 receptions for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with the Chargers.

In other roster moves announced Friday, the Chargers released defensive lineman Brandon Mebane and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis.