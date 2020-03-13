March 13 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn after two tumultuous seasons, the team announced Friday.

Glenn, who was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2020 season, played in six games (five starts) in 2019 and was in the middle of a four-year contract worth more than $46 million, according to Spotrac. The Bengals will free up $9.5 million in salary cap space this off-season and won't owe the veteran offensive lineman any additional money.

At the start of the 2019 preseason, Glenn was expected to serve as the Bengals' starting left tackle. However, the former Buffalo Bills lineman reported a concussion after the team's second preseason game, leading to a prolonged absence that stretched into the regular season.

Tensions between the team and Glenn over his extended absence reached a boiling point when he was suspended for the Bengals' Week 7 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars for "internal disciplinary reasons."

According to ProFootballTalk, Glenn got into a verbal altercation with a member of the Bengals' coaching staff after he felt rushed by the team to return from his concussion. The team also fined Glenn $200,000, according to the report.

Both sides eventually mended the situation and Glenn started five of the final six games of the regular season. He didn't start in the Bengals' season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Glenn was expected to lose his starting left tackle job to 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams, who is set to return from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss all of last season, in the 2020 campaign.

In two seasons with the Bengals, Glenn appeared in 19 games and garnered 18 starts. Cincinnati acquired him from the Bills in a trade before the 2018 season.