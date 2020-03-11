The release of Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones will free up $5.3 million in salary cap space. File Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are releasing former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones after 10 seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

The roster move, which will become official when the new league year begins on March 18, will free up $5.3 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins, according to Spotrac. With the release of Jones, Miami will have about $90 million in cap space this off-season.

"We want to thank Reshad for everything he has done for the Miami Dolphins," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. "I have known Reshad since spending time with him at Georgia and have been impressed with everything he's been able to accomplish. We wish him the best moving forward."

Jones, who turned 32 last month, was the Dolphins' longest-tenured player after being selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The veteran safety, who signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2017, was scheduled to earn $11.5 million in 2020, with $2 million already guaranteed.

Jones, a Pro Bowl selection in the 2015 and 2017 seasons, served as the leader of the Dolphins' secondary over the past decade but has endured multiple injuries in recent years, including surgery on both shoulders. He played only four games last season before ending up on injured reserve.

Jones has recorded 776 total tackles, 21 interceptions, 10.5 sacks, 55 passes defensed and four defensive touchdowns in his career.