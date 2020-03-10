March 10 (UPI) -- Longtime Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda plans to retire this off-season.

The Ravens announced Yanda's retirement Tuesday. Yanda, 35, spent his entire 13-year NFL tenure with the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman joined the AFC North franchise in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Yanda was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013. He started 15 games in 2019 after starting all 16 games in 2018. Yanda missed just two starts from 2010 through 2015.

Yanda was one of the best offensive lineman in NFL history and will likely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Ravens will gain about $7 million in salary cap space after losing Yanda. Guard Ben Powers could fill in for Yanda next season on the Ravens' offensive line, unless the team opts to replace him in free agency or through the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baltimore led the NFL in points per game and had the most yards per game in the AFC in 2019. Yanda provided key blocks for NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in sparking the Ravens' record-setting offense. The Ravens set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season in 2019, while also setting a franchise record with 531 points.