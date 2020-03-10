The Denver Broncos played the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Dallas and Pittsburgh will kick off at 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The matchup between the storied NFL franchises was announced Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

The Hall of Fame Game is played annually, a week before the rest of the pre-season games prior to the NFL regular season.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- adjacent to the stadium -- on Aug. 8.

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young also will be enshrined into the 2020 class during the weekend ceremony.

Dallas and Pittsburgh also have 10 of the seniors in the 2020 Centennial Class. The seniors will be have their enshrined Sept. 18 in Canton.

The Cowboys and Steelers have never faced off in the Hall of Fame Game. Pittsburgh is 3-3 in Hall of Fame Game appearances, with its last showing in 2015. Dallas played in the 2017 Hall of Fame Game and also is 3-3 in the pre-season clash.