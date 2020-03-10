Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen was scheduled to become an exclusive-rights free agent. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed backup quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

With the signing, the Panthers now have three quarterbacks under contract for next season in Cam Newton, Will Grier and Allen.

Allen, who was scheduled to become an exclusive-rights free agent, started 12 games last season after Newton reaggravated a Lisfranc injury in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September.

In Newton's absence, which included the 2018 regular-season finale, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first five starts with no interceptions.

Allen, who went undrafted out of Houston in 2018, then lost seven of his next eight starts to finish with a 5-7 mark in the 2019-20 campaign. He finished with 3,322 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season.

Grier, a third-round selection out of West Virginia, was the Panthers' starting quarterback for the final two games last season and went 0-2.

The Panthers also signed defensive end Efe Obada, running back Reggie Bonnafon, kicker Joey Slye and defensive back Cole Luke to contract extensions. They were set to become exclusive-rights free agents this off-season.