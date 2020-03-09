The Las Vegas Raiders will save $6.25 million in cap space after releasing starting linebacker Tahir Whitehead. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran starting linebacker Tahir Whitehead, the team announced Monday.

With the release of Whitehead, the Raiders cleared $6.25 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. Las Vegas now has more than $53.9 million in cap room ahead of the beginning of free agency this month.

Whitehead, who turns 30 in April, started all 32 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He signed with the team as a free agent after spending six seasons with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Temple.

After the season-long suspension of middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict in Week 5, Whitehead moved from the strong side to the middle of the Raiders' 4-3 base defense. He recorded 108 combined tackles and one pass defensed last season.

But late in the 2019-20 campaign, Whitehead was replaced at middle linebacker by Will Compton, who was signed off the street.

In 125 career NFL games, Whitehead has notched 632 total tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and 24 passes defensed.