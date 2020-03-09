March 9 (UPI) -- Former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in November, was medically cleared for football activities.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Tagovailoa cleared his four-month medical check last week and has resumed light football-related drills in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain told ESPN that he was overjoyed with the positive results of the scan. Despite the left-handed quarterback's progress, Tagovailoa still has multiple weeks left before he is in shape for NFL-level football activity, according to NFL Media.

"If you had told me four months ago that the scan would look this good, I would have been ecstatic," Cain said.

Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, sustained a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip, which caused him to miss the remainder of his junior season at Alabama. He declared for the upcoming draft on Jan. 6, saying that he was optimistic he could return to the field in time for the start of the 2020 season.

The projected top-five pick has a pro day on April 9, where he will throw for multiple NFL teams. According to ESPN, he will take a conservative approach to the event but will drop back and throw.

Tagovailoa attended the NFL Scouting Combine last week, where he underwent medical exams and interviews. He has one remaining medical exam scheduled for April 10.