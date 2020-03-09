Cornerback Josh Norman worked with Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott while he was the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2012 through 2015. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent cornerback Josh Norman.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the deal has a base value of $6 million, but can escalate to $8 million if incentives are reached. Norman will join the Bills after being released by the Washington Redskins on Feb. 14.

Norman, 32, had 40 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack in 12 games last season. The 2015 All-Pro signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Redskins in 2016. Norman was a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Panthers before joining the Redskins in free agency.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane worked in the Panthers' front office when Carolina drafted Norman. Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator during Norman's entire tenure in Carolina.

The Bills had the No. 3 defense in the NFL and ranked fourth against the pass in 2019.