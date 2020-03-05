Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) held out for the entire 2019-20 season because of issues with the team's medical staff. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins are granting Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trent Williams permission to seek a trade.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Washington approved Williams' trade request Thursday, and he will begin to search for a new team to play for in 2020.

Williams, 31, sat out all of last season because of issues with the Redskins' medical staff and former team president Bruce Allen. The veteran offensive tackle revealed last October that he had a cancerous growth, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer known as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, removed from his head that went undiagnosed for about six years.

Williams said the misdiagnosis played a large part in his lengthy holdout last season and his distrust of the Redskins organization, eventually leading to his demand for a new contract or to be traded.

The former No. 4 overall pick would have reported to the team last year if the Redskins guaranteed the final two years of his contract, according to ESPN. Williams now has one year and $12.5 million remaining on his deal, with none of the money guaranteed.

Before sitting out in 2019, Williams was named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls (2012-18). He was a second-team All-Pro choice in 2015.