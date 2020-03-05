Philadelphia Eagles veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters has spent the last 11 seasons with the Eagles. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will allow Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters to enter free agency this off-season, the team announced Thursday.

"The Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Peters have mutually agreed that Peters will enter the free agent market when the new league year begins on March 18," the team said in a statement. "We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl championship.

"Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field. We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency."

Free-agent players can officially sign with teams when the new league year begins on March 18 at 4 p.m. EST. Starting on March 16 at noon EST, their agents can begin negotiating contracts with other franchises.

Peters, who played tight end at the University of Arkansas, signed with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft. He made the switch to offensive tackle and spent five seasons in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in April 2009.

Peters, a six-time All-Pro choice, has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times in his NFL career. He was widely considered one of the best offensive tackles in the league, but has struggled with multiple injuries in recent years.

The 38-year-old offensive lineman underwent minor surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee in 2019. He started all 16 regular-season games in 2018 despite sustaining a torn biceps and a quad strain during the season.

Peters, who has started 29 out of a possible 32 games in the last two seasons, also suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury in 2017 and missed the entire 2012 campaign due to an Achilles injury.

Peters has appeared in 205 games (195 starts) across his 16-year career between the Bills and Eagles.