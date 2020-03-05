Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of several NFL stars who have voiced their opposition to the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The National Football League Players Association sent ballots to all NFL players on Thursday to vote on a new collective bargaining agreement. Players can vote to approve or disapprove the agreement until March 13.

The players union also posted the 456-page proposed labor agreement on its website. The agreement would extend through the 2030 season. If the majority of the players approve, it would go into effect immediately. Owners already approved the terms.

The agreement calls to expand the NFL's playoff field by two teams starting in 2020 and gives team owners the option to expand the regular season 17 games from 16, starting in 2021.

The terms of the proposed agreement also include increasing the size of practice squads and rosters; increasing the rate for the minimum player salary; and increasing the players' revenue share.

"The NFLPA has sent out official ballots to every NFL player who was a dues paying member in the 2019 season to cast their vote on a new collective bargaining agreement," the NFLPA said in a statement. "As outlined in our constitution, ratification of a new deal is subject to approval by a majority of our members who vote.

"Player ballots will be confidential and will be received by an independent auditor to ensure the integrity of the process. We encourage every NFL player to review the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote."

Representatives from the league's 32 teams agreed to the terms of the agreement Feb. 25 in Indianapolis, passing it on for the all-player vote. Those representatives voted 17-14-1 to forward the proposal to the rest of the league.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was one player who voted against the proposal. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and other NFL stars have opposed it on social media.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder has voiced support for the agreement, calling it a "great deal" for players during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Player voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. EST March 12. The NFL's franchise tag deadline also is March 12, while free agency begins March 18. The players' current labor agreement expires in March 2021.