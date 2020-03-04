Former Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Adams (29) had 30 interceptions during his 16-year NFL career. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Two-time Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday on NFL Network.

"I'm calling it quits," Adams said. "It's time to hang up the cleats. It's a done deal. It's over."

Adams cited the process of being a veteran and having to possibly wait until after the first game of the regular season to know which NFL team he would be playing for. He also spoke about wanting to spend more time with his two young daughters.

The longtime defensive back said he'd like to become an NFL general manager.

"I want to do that to challenge myself," Adams said. "I know I can coach, but I want to challenge myself in a different realm by being upstairs [in the front office]."

Adams, 38, appeared in six games in 2019 for the Houston Texans. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He entered the league in 2004 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the 49ers. He made the Pro Bowl while with the Colts in 2014 and 2015.

A graduate of the the University of Delaware, he had 935 total tackles, 90 passes defensed, 30 interceptions, 19 tackles for a loss, 16 fumble recoveries, 13 forced fumbles and two touchdowns during his 16-year NFL career. Adams appeared in 228 games and had 149 starts.