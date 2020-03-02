Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) will make $19.3 million in 2020 while playing under the franchise tag. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said Monday he is no longer interested in signing a long-term contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue, 24, is expected to receive the franchise tag from the Jaguars. The franchise tag guarantees Ngakoue $19.3 million in salary for 2020 and gives the Jaguars more time to agree to a contract with the star defender, but Ngakoue does not intend to sign a multiyear deal with the AFC South franchise.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue tweeted. "Duval [County], I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

The Jaguars and Ngakoue had been negotiating for a long term contract this off-season before those talks ended. Ngakoue was likely seeking upwards of $20 million annually on a long-term deal, the salary several fellow defensive ends have earned with recent contracts.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection had 41 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in 15 starts in 2019.

The Maryland product joined the Jaguars as a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had a career-high 12 sacks and NFL-leading six forced fumbles in 16 starts in 2017.

Dallas Cowboys star Demarcus Lawrence is the NFL's highest paid defensive end, earning $21 million annually. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark earns $20.8 million annually.

Ngakoue has 122 tackles, 42 tackles for a loss, 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, nine passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 63 career appearances for the Jaguars.