Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who is the largest player at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, registered a mind-blowing time in the 40-yard dash Friday.

Becton, who was measured at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds at the combine, put up an official time of 5.10 seconds in the 40-yard dash. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Becton became the heaviest prospect to run a sub-5.2 40-yard dash at the combine since 2006.

Former Memphis defensive tackle Dontari Poe has the fastest 40-yard dash time for a player over 340 pounds in the last 15 years. He ran a 4.98 40-yard dash in 2012 after weighing in at 346 pounds at the combine.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (342 pounds) ranks second since 2006 after clocking in at 5.05 seconds at the 2019 combine. Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (347 pounds) also ran a 5.10 40-yard dash in 2018.

Becton is widely considered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was named first-team All-ACC last season and was awarded the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, an honor given to the best offensive lineman in the Atlantic Coast Conference as voted by coaches.