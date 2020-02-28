LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Clemson on January 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss was found during a physical at the NFL Scouting Combine to have a broken foot, eight weeks before April's NFL Draft.

NFL Network and ESPN reported Moss has a Jones fracture in his right foot and will have surgery. Moss -- the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss -- is expected to be healthy before Week 1 of the regular season in September. He is unlikely to do any on-field work, however, before the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound tight end had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns last season at LSU. He was expected to be selected in the third or fourth round of the draft, before the news of the injury.

Moss is expected to need six to eight weeks to recover from the foot fracture. The former Tigers star also had a foot fracture in his left foot in 2018.

Tight end prospects had medical examinations with each of the NFL's 32 teams Tuesday in Indianapolis. Moss already said he didn't plan to work out at the combine because was advised to rest after the season. He plans to work out at LSU's pro day April 3 in Baton Rouge, La.

Moss transferred to LSU from North Carolina State in 2017 and sat out for two seasons before scoring twice and helping the Tigers win the College Football Playoff National Championship last month.