Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran the fastest 40-yard dash of the prospects who ran on the first day of workouts at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Ruggs was clocked at 4.27 seconds Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. His time was just behind the combine record set by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who ran the dash in 4.22 seconds in 2017.

Ruggs said Tuesday he tried to match Ross' time or set a new record. His official time is still good enough likely to lift him into the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is projected to be selected within the first 25 picks.

The former Crimson Tide star also posted a 42-inch vertical jump Tuesday, which tied for second best with former TCU star Jalen Reagor. Former Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had the best vertical jump at 44.5 inches.

Ruggs was overshadowed last season by teammate Jerry Jeudy, who's expected to be one of the first wide receivers drafted in April. Ruggs had 40 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games in 2019, and 24 touchdowns on 98 catches for his collegiate career.

Former Southern Mississippi wide receiver Quez Watkins had the second-fastest 40 time (4.35), while former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims and former Tulane wideout Darnell Mooney each posted times of 4.38. Former Texas receiver Devin Duvernay and former Memphis receiver Antonio Gibson each posted times of 4.39.

Former Hawaii star Cole McDonald had the best 40 time for quarterbacks (4.58), while former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the dash in 4.59 seconds. Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and former Colorado quarterback Steven Montez were each clocked at 4.68.

Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players will work out at the combine starting at 4 p.m. EST Friday, and it will be broadcast by NFL Network.