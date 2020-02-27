Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was released by the team following the 2017 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he wasn't against former Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant's return to the franchise.

"I have not talked to Dez directly. I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower," Jones told reporters at the combine. "I have been. I'm not dismissing it. I don't want to sound like it should be dismissed by saying it. I'm thinking about it."

Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys after the 2017 season, has been working out close to the Cowboys' team facility in Frisco, Texas, as he attempts to make a comeback from a torn Achilles tendon.

Bryant sustained the injury in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He wasn't on an NFL roster last season.

"He's had a serious injury," Jones said. "He's been out a little bit, but Dez is a great player and the obvious [question] is the obvious: Is he still a great player? We know Dez better than anybody. I know him better than, I'm going to say anybody."

Bryant, 31, last played in an NFL game on Dec. 31, 2017, for the Cowboys. He was released after that season because of his $18 million base salary and declining production on the field.

The Cowboys selected Bryant in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He is the franchise leader in touchdown catches with 73. The three-time Pro Bowl choice has recorded 531 receptions for 7,459 yards in 113 career games.