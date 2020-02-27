Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Arizona State punter Michael Turk turned in a superhuman effort in the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Turk, who was the only kicker or punter to participate in the bench press at this year's combine, put up 25 repetitions of 225 pounds. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound punter performed better than all but one of the tight ends who took part in the drill and better than all 33 wide receivers who participated.

Compared to some of the NFL's elite talents, Turk's 25 reps were more than Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark (19 in 2015), Houston Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney (21 in 2014), Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (20 in 2014), Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (22 in 2019), Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones (22 in 2012) and veteran defensive end Michael Bennett (24 in 2009).

PUNTER POWER.@ASUFootball punter Michael Turk puts up 25 reps on the bench press! #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gI8sK8IjnT— NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2020

Turk played one season with the Sun Devils after transferring from Lafayette. After sitting out one season due to NCAA transfer rules, he punted 59 times in 12 games during the 2019 campaign.

Turk averaged 46 yards per punt, including a 75-yard boot in Arizona State's season opener against Kent State. He had 21 punts that traveled 50 yards or more, and he had only six touchbacks.

Turk's uncle, Matt, was an NFL punter for 17 seasons with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, then-St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans. His other uncle, Daniel, played in 15 NFL seasons as an offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buccaneers, Redskins and Raiders.