Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been asked to also work out with the wide receivers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among the 46 players teams have asked to work out at a different position at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

Ex-Ohio State linebacker Chase Young also was asked to work out at two positions. He announced last week that he will not participate in the drills at the Scouting Combine. Young is still expected to be one of the first players selected in April's 2020 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the NFL released the list of players who have been asked to work out at two positions. Players can decide if they want to accept that request. NFL teams frequently make the requests to evaluate players' total skill sets in various positions, offensively or defensively. A more dynamic player is easier to fit into varying offensive and defensive schemes.

Edwards-Helaire is expected to be one of the first running backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Tigers star was known for his pass-catching ability during college. NFL teams have asked to see how he performs at wide receiver drills, which start at 4 p.m. EST Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool has been asked to work out with tight ends. Former Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger was asked to work out with the linebackers.

Prospect workouts begin with Thursday's quarterback, tight end and wide receiver workouts. Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players will work out at the same time Friday. Linebackers and defensive linemen workouts start at 4 p.m. Saturday. Defensive backs have workouts at 2 p.m. Sunday. All workouts will air on NFL Network.

Other players asked to work out at different positions:

With wide receivers: Washington RB Salvon Ahmed; Louisiana RB Raymond Calais; Maryland RB Anthony McFarland

With running backs: Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara; Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene; Portland State TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Memphis WR Antonio Gibson; Navy WR Malcolm Perry; Virginia WR Joe Reed

With linebackers: Mississippi State CB Brian Cole II; Clemson S Tanner Muse; Utah DL Bradlee Anae; Syracuse DL Kendall Coleman; Iowa DL A.J. Epenesa; Miami DL Jonathan Garvin; Tulsa DL Trevis Gipson; Florida DL Jonathan Greenard; Penn State DL Yetur Gross-Matos; North Texas DL LaDarius Hamilton, and UNC Charlotte DL Alex Highsmith

Also, Miami DL Trevon Hill; Notre Dame DL Khalid Kareem; Notre Dame DL Julian Okwara; Mississippi State DL Chauncey Rivers; Syracuse DL Alton Robinson; Ole Miss DL Qaadir Sheppard; North Carolina State DL James Smith-Williams; North Carolina DL Jason Strowbridge; North Dakota State DL Derrek Tuszka; Michigan State DL Kenny Willekes; South Carolina DL D.J. Wonnum; Ohio State DL Chase Young; Florida DL Jabari Zuniga

With defensive linemen: Alabama LB Terrell Lewis; Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray; Tennessee LB Darrell Taylor; Stanford LB Casey Toohill; Michigan LB Josh Uche; Boise State LB Curtis Weaver; LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson; Auburn LB Nick Coe; Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings; Kansas LB Azur Kamara