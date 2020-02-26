Former New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree (L) had 80 tackles in 13 starts during the 2019 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The New York Giants released team captain Alec Ogletree and fellow linebacker Kareem Martin on Wednesday, opening up about $13 million in salary cap space.

Ogletree joined the Giants in a 2018 trade from the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants signed Martin to a three-year contract in 2018.

Ogletree, 28, was under contract through 2021. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender had 80 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception and a sack in 13 starts in 2019. Ogletree had 93 tackles, eight passes defensed, five interceptions, two touchdowns and a sack in 13 games in 2018.

Cutting Ogletree saves the Giants $8.25 million against the salary cap.

Ogletree was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Georgia product has 676 tackles, 57 passes defensed, 41 tackles for a loss, 12 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, four touchdowns and two fumble recoveries in 93 career starts.

Martin, 28, had 48 tackles in 16 games during his first season with the franchise. He appeared in just five games in 2019, while dealing with a knee injury. The Giants saved nearly $5 million against the salary cap by cutting Martin.

The NFL free agency period begins March 18. The 2020 NFL Draft is from April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.