Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Alabama's Henry Ruggs III is expected to have the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Football fans can watch top college prospects work out this week in Indianapolis ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.
A total of 337 prospects were invited to the series of annual workouts, tests and interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center. Players checked in at the Scouting Combine on Sunday and will stay until next Monday.
Running a fast 40-yard dash time can result in players receiving millions of dollars more in salary by being selected higher in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set for April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is also expected to be one of the first players taken this April.
The order behind the two star prospects is much less predictable. A great combine performance could push a player from the lower half of the first round into the top half of the first round or increase the likelihood of a player moving into an earlier round than currently projected.
While players meet with the media starting Tuesday, fans won't be able to watch them work out on the field until Thursday.
Live coverage begins with quarterback, tight end and wide receiver workouts at 4 p.m. EST Thursday on NFL Network.
Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players will work out at the same time Friday on NFL Network. Live coverage of linebacker and defensive linemen workouts starts at 4 p.m. EST Saturday.
Defensive backs work out at 2 p.m. EST Sunday.
On-field tests for the prospects includes a vertical jump, broad jump, 60-yard shuttle run, a three-cone drill and bench press, in addition to the 40-yard dash.
Ruggs clocked a time of 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash when he was a junior last year at Alabama's pro day. Multiple betting websites have the former Crimson Tide star as the favorite to have the fastest time of any prospect.
Sportsbettingdime.com oddsmakers give Ruggs 4-1 odds to have the fastest time. Former Penn State star K.J. Hamler has the second-best odds at the fastest time at 7-1. Former TCU speedster Jalen Reagor has 19-1 odds to run the fastest.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history. Ross ran a 4.22-second dash in 2017. Oddsmakers at BetOnline.AG do not expect Ross' record to be broken, as the website has -1000 odds for the record staying intact and +550 odds for the record being broken.
How to watch
What: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
When: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday; running backs, offensive linemen and special teams from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; defensive linemen and linebackers from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and defensive backs from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday
TV: NFL Network
2020 NFL Draft order
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. Indianapolis Colts
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Buffalo Bills
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs