Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (L)) could be selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft if he turns in an impressive NFL Scouting Combine performance this week in Indianapolis. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Alabama's Henry Ruggs III is expected to have the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Football fans can watch top college prospects work out this week in Indianapolis ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A total of 337 prospects were invited to the series of annual workouts, tests and interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center. Players checked in at the Scouting Combine on Sunday and will stay until next Monday.

Running a fast 40-yard dash time can result in players receiving millions of dollars more in salary by being selected higher in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set for April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is also expected to be one of the first players taken this April.

The order behind the two star prospects is much less predictable. A great combine performance could push a player from the lower half of the first round into the top half of the first round or increase the likelihood of a player moving into an earlier round than currently projected.

While players meet with the media starting Tuesday, fans won't be able to watch them work out on the field until Thursday.

Live coverage begins with quarterback, tight end and wide receiver workouts at 4 p.m. EST Thursday on NFL Network.

Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players will work out at the same time Friday on NFL Network. Live coverage of linebacker and defensive linemen workouts starts at 4 p.m. EST Saturday.

Defensive backs work out at 2 p.m. EST Sunday.

On-field tests for the prospects includes a vertical jump, broad jump, 60-yard shuttle run, a three-cone drill and bench press, in addition to the 40-yard dash.

Ruggs clocked a time of 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash when he was a junior last year at Alabama's pro day. Multiple betting websites have the former Crimson Tide star as the favorite to have the fastest time of any prospect.

Sportsbettingdime.com oddsmakers give Ruggs 4-1 odds to have the fastest time. Former Penn State star K.J. Hamler has the second-best odds at the fastest time at 7-1. Former TCU speedster Jalen Reagor has 19-1 odds to run the fastest.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history. Ross ran a 4.22-second dash in 2017. Oddsmakers at BetOnline.AG do not expect Ross' record to be broken, as the website has -1000 odds for the record staying intact and +550 odds for the record being broken.

How to watch

What: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

When: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday; running backs, offensive linemen and special teams from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; defensive linemen and linebackers from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and defensive backs from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday

TV: NFL Network

2020 NFL Draft order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Buffalo Bills

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs