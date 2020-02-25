Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) recorded a career-high 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons will allow Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents next month, general manager Thomas Dimitroff announced Tuesday.

Despite letting the players test free agency, Dimitroff didn't rule out re-signing any of them for the right price.

"This does not necessarily close the door on their time with the Falcons and we fully intend on negotiating with them in the free agency period as we work through our roster-building scenarios," Dimitroff told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Oftentimes you have to look at what the market is to determine whether you're willing, as an organization, to step up and pay those players a certain amount of money."

Hooper tallied a career-high 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season despite missing three games because of an MCL sprain. Dimitroff said the franchise tag, which is projected to cost about $10.7 million for tight ends in 2020, remains on the table with Hooper.

Campbell, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Falcons, was the team's leading tackler last season. He set career highs in tackles (129), interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (three) in the 2019 campaign.

Schweitzer, who switches between guard and center, has 36 career starts across four seasons in Atlanta.

Hooper, Campbell and Schweitzer will become free agents March 18. Their representatives can begin negotiations with other franchises on March 16.