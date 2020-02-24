Feb. 24 (UPI) -- LeBron James hit a go-ahead jump shot in the final seconds and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a 41-point effort from Jayson Tatum to beat the Boston Celtics by two points in Los Angeles.

James' dramatic fade-away attempt came with about 30 seconds remaining in the 114-112 triumph Sunday at Staples Center. The four-time NBA MVP had 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the win.

The Lakers trailed 110-108 with 1:17 remaining when they staged their comeback. James was fouled and made a free throw with 37 seconds remaining to cut the Celtics' lead to one point. The Lakers got the ball back seconds later when the Celtics knocked the ball out of bounds while trying to rebound James' second free throw attempt.

James took possession of the ball inside the paint, while backing down Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. He used his right shoulder to create separation from Brown before jumping away from the basket and launching a shot toward the rim. James' shot fell through the net, giving the Lakers a 111-110 lead.

"I had been setting him [Brown] up all night with the back-down to the drop step to the baseline," James told reporters. "I figured he would sit on it, thinking I would try it again, so I just went to my back-down, gave a little 'Dream Shake' [stutter step] to the baseline and was able to open up the middle and get my fade-away."

Anthony Davis made two free throws in the final seconds and the Lakers defense stopped the Celtics from taking the lead back down the stretch to earn the victory.

Brown had 20 points for the Celtics. Gordon Hayward had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the loss. Davis led the Lakers with 32 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lakers (43-12) host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. EST Tuesday at Staples Center. The Celtics (39-17) face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST Tuesday at Moda Center in Portland.