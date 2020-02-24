Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's hand size was measured at nine inches Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former LSU Tigers star quarterback Joe Burrow, one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, showed his sense of humor after his hand size measurements were revealed Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that Burrow's hand size was measured at nine inches. According to ESPN, the length from pinkie to thumb was tied for the smallest among first-round quarterbacks measured at the combine since 2008.

After his hand measurements circled around social media, Burrow jokingly said he was "considering retirement" due to his "tiny hands."

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, offered Burrow words of encouragement on Twitter. Mahomes' hand size was measured at 9 1/4 inches when he was at the combine in 2017.

"My small hands are doing alright so far....i believe in ya," Mahomes tweeted, with three crying laughing emojis.

Burrow guided the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record last season. The Heisman Trophy winner completed 76.3 percent of his passes with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns.

Out of the 35 quarterbacks picked in the first round since 2008, the average hand size has been 9 7/10 inches, according to ESPN. In the last 10 years, only three quarterbacks (Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill and Chad Henne) with nine-inch hands have attempted more than 300 passes.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and ex-Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert were measured with 10-inch hands. Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert are widely considered among the top quarterback prospects available in April's draft.