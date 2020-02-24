Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict has worked with personnel from around the NFL this off-season to conform his style of play to the league's rules after serving a 12-game suspension for another illegal hit.

League sources told NFL Media on Monday that Burfict was quietly reinstated last month after he served a 12-game ban for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in 2019.

Burfict's agent, Peter Schaffer, told NFL Media that his client has spent this off-season watching tape and speaking to coaches and other experts about proper conduct in the league.

"Vontaze has spent the entire off-season studying and learning the proper code of conduct for participation in the NFL," Schaffer said in a statement. "He has watched tape, talked with coaches and NFL experts, doing everything he can to conform his passionate play to the rules of the NFL.

"This is a serious issue not only for Vontaze but all players, and he is serious about doing things the right way and being a leader in playing football the right way."

Burfict, 29, has been working out at Arizona State, his alma mater. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Burfict, who played for the then-Oakland Raiders at the time, was handed his fourth NFL suspension after his illegal hit in last year's game against the Colts. While a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, he was repeatedly suspended by the league for illegal hits and violating its PED policy.

RELATED Oakland Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict suspended for season after illegal hit

In 79 career regular-season games between the Bengals and Raiders, Burfict has recorded 622 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions and 29 passes defensed.