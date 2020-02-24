Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Chase Young is expected to be one of the first players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive end Chase Young won't participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Young doesn't plan to take part in combine drills but will attend the event for interviews and medical exams.

Young will participate in position drills at Ohio State's pro day on March 25, which is customary for players who skip combine workouts. According to ESPN, the defensive lineman is fully healthy.

Young, 20, earned multiple national awards and was a unanimous All-American in his third and final season at Ohio State in 2019. He recorded 46 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three passes defensed last season.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defender is widely projected to be chosen in the top five picks in the 2020 NFL Draft in April. According to ESPN and NFL Media, Young is expected to be picked with the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Redskins.