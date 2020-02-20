Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) had 49 total tackles and two sacks last season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are releasing former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison after two seasons.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the 31-year-old interior lineman wants to continue playing in the league. Along with Harrison, Lions defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels are scheduled to become free agents.

The Lions will save at least $6.75 million in cap space with Harrison's release. According to Spotrac, he had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract but had $3.5 million of his $8.5 million base salary guaranteed for injury only. After his release, Detroit will take a $5 million dead cap hit.

The Lions traded a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the New York Giants for Harrison on Oct. 25, 2018. Prior to joining the Giants, he spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of William Penn in 2012, Harrison has appeared in 117 career games (110 starts) between the Jets, Giants and Lions. He has recorded 485 total tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.